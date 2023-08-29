Watch CBS News
Patriots officially announce 53-man roster after cutdown day

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Tuesday marked the day when teams around the NFL had to trim their rosters to 53 players, and it led to player movement across the league.

For the Patriots, it meant waiving quarterback Bailey Zappe as well as quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-quarterback-again Malik Cunningham. Those two moves leave the Patriots with just one quarterback on the roster after Tuesday's cuts.

The team surely won't enter next weekend's opening weekend in that position, but for now, it's Mac Jones and only Mac Jones on the roster at QB.

As for the rest of the 53-man roster, here's the official list from the Patriots.

Offensive Line (11)

Calvin Anderson
David Andrews
Jake Andrews
Trent Brown
Vederian Lowe
Atonio Mafi
Mike Onwenu
Riley Reiff
Sidy Sow
Cole Strange
Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Quarterback (1)

Mac Jones

Running Back (2)

Ezekiel Elliott
Rhamondre Stevenson

Tight End (2)

Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry

Wide Receiver (6)

Kendrick Bourne
Kayshon Boutte
Demario Douglas
DeVante Parker
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Tyquan Thornton

Special Teams (7)

Bryce Baringer
Chris Board
Joe Cardona
Chad Ryland
Brenden Schooler
Ameer Speed
Matthew Slate

Defensive Line (7)

Christian Barmore
Daniel Ekuale
Davon Godchaux
Lawrence Guy
Sam Roberts
Deatrich Wise
Keion White

Linebacker (7)

Ja'Whaun Bentley
Anfernee Jennings
Matthew Judon
Marte Mapu
Jahlani Tavai
Josh Uche
Mack Wilson

Cornerback (6)

Myles Bryant
Christian Gonzalez
Jack Jones
Jonathan Jones
Marcus Jones
Shaun Wade

Safety (4)

Kyle Dugger
Jalen Mills
Jabrill Peppers
Adrian Phillips

Reserve/PUP
DB Cody Davis
DL Trey Flowers

Injured Reserve
CB Isaiah Bolden
OL Conor McDermott

Traded
K Nick Folk, to Tennessee

Released
S Joshuah Bledsoe
QB Malik Cunningham
OL James Ferentz
TE Anthony Firkser
LB Joe Giles-Harris
RB Kevin Harris
OL Chasen Hines
RB Ty Montgomery II
LB Calvin Munson
OL Bill Murray
LB Ronnie Perkins
DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
WR Thyrick Pitts
OL Kody Russey
TE Matt Sokol
OL Andrew Stueber
RB J.J. Taylor
WR Raleigh Webb
QB Bailey Zappe

August 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

