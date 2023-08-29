Patriots officially announce 53-man roster after cutdown day

BOSTON -- Tuesday marked the day when teams around the NFL had to trim their rosters to 53 players, and it led to player movement across the league.

For the Patriots, it meant waiving quarterback Bailey Zappe as well as quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-quarterback-again Malik Cunningham. Those two moves leave the Patriots with just one quarterback on the roster after Tuesday's cuts.

The team surely won't enter next weekend's opening weekend in that position, but for now, it's Mac Jones and only Mac Jones on the roster at QB.

As for the rest of the 53-man roster, here's the official list from the Patriots.

Offensive Line (11)

Calvin Anderson

David Andrews

Jake Andrews

Trent Brown

Vederian Lowe

Atonio Mafi

Mike Onwenu

Riley Reiff

Sidy Sow

Cole Strange

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Quarterback (1)

Mac Jones

Running Back (2)

Ezekiel Elliott

Rhamondre Stevenson

Tight End (2)

Mike Gesicki

Hunter Henry

Wide Receiver (6)

Kendrick Bourne

Kayshon Boutte

Demario Douglas

DeVante Parker

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyquan Thornton

Special Teams (7)

Bryce Baringer

Chris Board

Joe Cardona

Chad Ryland

Brenden Schooler

Ameer Speed

Matthew Slate

Defensive Line (7)

Christian Barmore

Daniel Ekuale

Davon Godchaux

Lawrence Guy

Sam Roberts

Deatrich Wise

Keion White

Linebacker (7)

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Anfernee Jennings

Matthew Judon

Marte Mapu

Jahlani Tavai

Josh Uche

Mack Wilson

Cornerback (6)

Myles Bryant

Christian Gonzalez

Jack Jones

Jonathan Jones

Marcus Jones

Shaun Wade

Safety (4)

Kyle Dugger

Jalen Mills

Jabrill Peppers

Adrian Phillips

Reserve/PUP

DB Cody Davis

DL Trey Flowers

Injured Reserve

CB Isaiah Bolden

OL Conor McDermott

Traded

K Nick Folk, to Tennessee

Released

S Joshuah Bledsoe

QB Malik Cunningham

OL James Ferentz

TE Anthony Firkser

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Kevin Harris

OL Chasen Hines

RB Ty Montgomery II

LB Calvin Munson

OL Bill Murray

LB Ronnie Perkins

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

WR Thyrick Pitts

OL Kody Russey

TE Matt Sokol

OL Andrew Stueber

RB J.J. Taylor

WR Raleigh Webb

QB Bailey Zappe