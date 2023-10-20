Report: Kim Ng declines Red Sox' request to interview for head of baseball operations job

BOSTON -- Earlier this week, a new potential candidate emerged to fill the vacated head of baseball operations job for the Red Sox. Or so it seemed.

In actuality, Kim Ng -- the now-former GM of the Miami Marlins -- has declined the Red Sox' request to interview, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

"The reasons for Ng's refusal are unknown," the report stated.

The Red Sox have reportedly had trouble finding candidates interested in the job of replacing Chaim Bloom. Cotillo listed the following people who have turned down requests to interview with the Red Sox: "Phillies GM Sam Fuld, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, former Marlins boss and current MLB executive Michael Hill and former Rangers GM (and current Rays adviser) Jon Daniels, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen and assistant GM Amiel Sawday and others." Internal candidate Raquel Ferreira also declined the opportunity.

Ng was baseball's first female general manager when she was hired in Miami in 2020, and she left the organization after the team reportedly wanted to hire a president of baseball operations to outrank her in the front office.

Earlier on Friday, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that former Red Sox outfielder and former Phillies and Giants manager Gabe Kapler has interviewed for the job.