Report: Red Sox interview Gabe Kapler for head of baseball operations position

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are having some trouble finding eager candidates to run their baseball operation, but they've turned to a familiar face to potentially fill the void.

The team has interviewed Gabe Kapler, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The report didn't include further details.

The 48-year-old Kapler played four seasons for the Red Sox from 2003-06 and was on the field when Boston ended its 86-year World Series drought in 2004. Overall, he played in parts of 12 MLB seasons from 1998-2010 with the Tigers, Rangers, Rockies, Red Sox, Brewers and Rays.

After his playing career, Kapler worked in the Dodgers' front office. He became the Phillies' manager in 2018, posting a 161-163 record over two seasons. He became the San Francisco Giants' manager in 2020, managing them to a 295-248 record over four years, making the postseason once, in 2021.

The Red Sox have a vacancy atop their baseball operations department after firing Chaim Bloom during the season. One report last week indicated that "the Red Sox have been met with a number of rejections by some targeted candidates" due to various reasons, including the fact that manager Alex Cora remains in place. Kapler and Cora were teammates on the 2005 and 2006 Red Sox.