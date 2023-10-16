Watch CBS News
Sports

Kim Ng leaves Marlins, now a potential candidate to lead Red Sox' baseball operations

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- All has been quiet in the Red Sox' pursuit to replace the fired Chaim Bloom as the head of baseball operations in Boston. But a new potential candidate emerged on Monday.

Kim Ng, who became baseball's first female general manager when she was hired in 2020, has declined her mutual option with the Marlins and is leaving the team.

According to an ESPN story, "Ng is expected to be linked to the front-office opening with the Boston Red Sox, who fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last month."

MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated that Ng "could make sense for the Red Sox."

The Marlins rebounded from a 69-93 season in 2022 with an 84-78 season and a playoff berth in 2023. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.