Kim Ng leaves Marlins, now a potential candidate to lead Red Sox' baseball operations

BOSTON -- All has been quiet in the Red Sox' pursuit to replace the fired Chaim Bloom as the head of baseball operations in Boston. But a new potential candidate emerged on Monday.

Kim Ng, who became baseball's first female general manager when she was hired in 2020, has declined her mutual option with the Marlins and is leaving the team.

According to an ESPN story, "Ng is expected to be linked to the front-office opening with the Boston Red Sox, who fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last month."

MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated that Ng "could make sense for the Red Sox."

Kim Ng, now available, could make sense for the Red Sox who are reportedly having trouble finding the right outside candidates. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 16, 2023

The Marlins rebounded from a 69-93 season in 2022 with an 84-78 season and a playoff berth in 2023.