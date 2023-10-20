Report: Jason Varitek interviewing for San Francisco Giants' managerial job

BOSTON -- The San Francisco Giants may be looking to replace one former Red Sox player with another former Red Sox player as their manager.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Red Sox have granted the Giants' request to interview Jason Varitek for their vacant managerial job.

" Varitek is expected to have an informational phone call in the coming days with the Giants so the sides can gain familiarity with each other and determine whether to continue in the process," Sherman reported.

A Red Sox Hall of Famer for his 15-year playing career, Varitek worked in the Red Sox' front office during the 2010s before joining the coaching staff in the 2021 season. His official title with the Red Sox is Game Planning Coordinator/Catching Coach on Alex Cora's staff.

The Giants' managerial job remains vacant after the team fired Gabe Kapler. Coincidentally, the Red Sox interviewed Kapler for their vacant head of baseball operations job.