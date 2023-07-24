Report: Dodgers may be interested in Kiké Hernandez reunion

BOSTON -- It's officially logjam time in Boston. That means someone on the roster is likely to be on the move shortly.

With Pablo Reyes set to rejoin the roster soon, and with Trevor Story working his way through his rehab assignment, a move will soon become necessary. While it's not yet known what move that will be, one report indicates it could involve Kiké Hernandez.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya explored potential moves the Dodges might make ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, and a reunion with Hernandez seems to be one possibility.

"Los Angeles also would consider a reunion with Enrique Hernández, a league source said, if he is willing to fit into the kind of niche role the Dodgers are seeking to fill," Ardaya reported. "Hernández, who wants to be an everyday player, has spent the past three seasons in Boston but could be the odd man out this weekend in the Red Sox's pending roster crunch."

That particular role, according to Ardaya, is this: "A right-handed hitter to line change in the outfield alongside [Mookie] Betts and Chris Taylor fills out the roster. If that new player can man the infield as well? A cherry on top."

Hernandez would fit that bill, as he's spent more time in the infield than the outfield this season, despite being better in the outfield. His 14 errors at shortstop lead the majors, but he's been good at second base, making just one error in 131 innings of work.

Offensively, Hernandez has struggled, hitting just .222 with a .599 OPS. That's a bit of a continuation from last season, when he also batted .222 with a .629 OPS. But the Dodgers know Hernandez well from his stint in L.A. from 2015-20, which could make him an appealing option for a first-place team looking to make an addition to help bolster the bottom of the roster in advance of a postseason run.