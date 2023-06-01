Report: Celtics' owner Wyc Grousbeck lit into team after embarrassing Game 3 loss in Miami

Will Celtics keep Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum together after another playoff letdown?

BOSTON -- Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck likely doesn't make too many locker room visits to lambaste his team, but Game 3 of the conference finals in Miami made for an exception to the norm.

According to The Athletic's Jay King and Jared Weiss, Grousbeck entered the locker room after Boston's 128-102 blowout loss and "went off."

"His message to the effect that he has been building this franchise for over 20 years and the players need to play with some balls left the locker room stunned," the report stated.

That information came via anonymous sources, but Blake Griffin confirmed to The Athletic on the record that Grousbeck spoke to the team after that loss.