Report: Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones to "multiple teams" this offseason

BOSTON -- This offseason, a whole lot of people have said a whole lot of things about Mac Jones and his status with the New England Patriots. Now, someone is reporting that Bill Belichick actively shopped the quarterback in potential trades this offseason.

That report comes from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. He posted a story about "dysfunction" lingering between Belichick and Jones at 10:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday. A little less than an hour later, Florio wrote that he had heard from a source that "Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason."

Florio listed the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Commanders as teams that were among those in contact with Belichick, though other teams could have been included as well.

"Obviously, a trade hasn't occurred yet. That doesn't mean it won't happen," Florio wrote. "A team hoping to draft a quarterback could pivot to Jones, if that team doesn't get the guy it wants."

The report offered few specifics, though, so it's not clear if the contact involved Belichick actively shopping Jones or if other teams contacted Belichick, with the Patriots' coach/de facto GM doing his due diligence by gauging his quarterback's value in the league.

Still, in an offseason where Belichick has only offered tepid public support of Jones, following a season where Belichick created some QB controversy with Bailey Zappe, this report will at least add to the perception that Belichick is not entirely committed to Jones being the quarterback of the New England Patriots.