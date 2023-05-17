Replacing unhealthy snacks with almonds may be good for your health, research says

BOSTON - A new study finds replacing unhealthy snacks with almonds may be good for your health without expanding your waistline.

Almonds are packed with tons of nutrients but many fear that eating too many will lead to weight gain. A team of researchers in New Zealand randomly assigned 136 non-obese people to receive the same caloric amount of almonds or cookies every day for one year.

There were no significant differences in body weight between the groups yet the almond snackers consumed more daily protein, good fat, fiber, and minerals, and vitamins and consumed less carbohydrates and sugar than the cookie group. They concluded that almonds can be incorporated into the diets of snackers to improve diet quality without causing weight gain.