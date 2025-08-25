Red Sox sent a message to Yankees and other takeaways from weekend series in the Bronx

The Red Sox couldn't complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, which would have been the franchise's first in the Bronx since 1939. But it was still a wildly successful weekend for the Red Sox, who sent a clear message to the rest of the American League.

In taking three of four from their biggest rival, the Red Sox made it clear that this year's team is not going to fall out of the postseason race. A rough series in New York could have sent Boston into another late-summer tailspin, but the Red Sox went out and played one of their best series since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox went to the Bronx losers of three straight, while the Yankees had won five straight and seven of their last eight. New York was atop the American League Wild Card standings to start the series, while the Red Sox were in jeopardy of falling behind the Mariners in the race.

It was imperative for Boston to have not only a good series against the Yankees, but to win the set. The Red Sox did just that, and won three of four in different ways.

On Thursday, it was a grind-'em-out win that saw Roman Anthony deliver one of his biggest swings in the big leagues. On Friday, Brayan Bello pitched an absolute gem and the team eked out a 1-0 victory. On Saturday, Garrett Crochet pitched an absolute gem, and the Boston bats exploded and pummeled the New York pitching staff for 12 runs.

The Yankees were able to squander the series finale Sunday with a 7-2 win, but the damage was done by the Red Sox over the first three games. Boston outscored New York, 21-11, over the four games and improved to 8-2 against the Yankees this season.

The Red Sox are very much a serious contender for October baseball, and could make some real noise when the playoffs arrive. Here's everything else we learned from their successful weekend in New York.

Red Sox overtake Yankees, clinch potential tie-breaker

The Red Sox now sit atop the American League Wild Card race, and will take a half-a-game lead over New York into this week's four-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

Those standings can -- and likely will -- change between now and the end of the regular season. But if the Red Sox and the Yankees finish with identical records, Boston now has the upper hand.

In winning three of four over the weekend, the Red Sox clinched the season series and a potentially huge tiebreaker over the Yankees. If the two teams finish with the same record at the end of the season, Boston will take the higher seed.

That's massive in the Wild Card race, with the top seed hosting a best-of-three series. The Red Sox are 41-25 at home this season.

The Red Sox and the Yankees will meet once more during the regular season: A three-game series from Sept. 12-14 at Fenway Park.

Red Sox have two horses at front of rotation

We know Crochet is an ace. An absolute bulldog on the mound, or as he's come to be known in Boston, a "pig" because of how filthy his stuff is every time he pitches. And Crochet was filthy again Saturday, as he allowed just one run over seven innings while he fanned 11 batters.

Crochet is now 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and a .195 batting average against over his two starts against the Yankees.

Bello was just as good Friday night as he shut the Yankees down over seven innings. He allowed just three hits and walked one and struck out five in his second stellar outing against New York this season.

Bello is 2-0 against the Yankees this year, and has pitched seven shutout innings in each of his starts. He's struck out 13 and has given up just six hits and walked four over his 14 innings against New York. Only two Yankees have gotten to second base against him this season, with New York batters hitting just .133 against Bello.

With Crochet being Crochet and Bello rounding into form this season, the Red Sox would have a formidable 1-2 punch at the front of their rotation this postseason.

The Boston bullpen pitched great

Sunday night notwithstanding -- because Walker Buehler is as bad out of the pen as he was in the rotation -- the Boston bullpen put up zeros throughout the weekend in New York.

It started Thursday night after Lucas Giolito allowed three runs over 4.2 innings in the series opener. Boston relievers took care of business the rest of the way and gave the Red Sox 4.1 scoreless innings. Five relievers kept the Yankees off the board and allowed just three hits and a pair of walks as the team held on for a 6-3 win.

On Friday night after Bello did his thing, Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman completed the shutout as they both pitched for a second straight night. On Saturday, Greg Weissert, Justin Wilson, and Jordan Hicks (yes, even Jordan Hicks!) put up zeros out of the bullpen.

Buehler, who was just demoted from the starting rotation, was the only Boston reliever to allow runs over the weekend.

Nathaniel Lowe had a heck of a first week for Boston

Offensively, Alex Bregman led the charge for the Red Sox over the last four games, going 7-for-16. Trevor Story had a huge Saturday with a homer, a double, and three RBI, and Anthony had the big insurance swing Thursday night.

Newcomer Nathaniel Lowe remained hot for Boston too, going 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, five RBI, and a pair of runs scored. Lowe drove in the only two runs for the Red Sox on Sunday with a pinch-hit single in the sixth.

He's been on a tear since joining Boston following his release from the Nationals. Lowe has reached base in all six games he's played for his new team, and is riding a five-game hit streak. He's had some big swings for the Red Sox already, from his game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning against the Orioles last Tuesday to his go-ahead RBI double against the Yankees on Friday night.

Whether he's been at first base, Boston's DH, or a pinch hitter, Lowe has contributed in a big way over his first week with the Boston Red Sox.