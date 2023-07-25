Red Sox trading Kiké Hernandez to Dodgers

BOSTON -- Kiké Hernandez is heading back to L.A.

As speculated over the weekend, the Dodgers reacquired their former utility man from Boston on Tuesday, according to Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya.

Dodgers getting Kiké Hernandez, sources tell me and @FabianArdaya. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 25, 2023

Hernandez committed 14 errors at shortstop this season before losing that job, but he's played well at second base and in the outfield this season for Boston. Offensively, Hernandez has struggled, hitting just .222 with a .599 OPS. That's a bit of a continuation from last season, when he also batted .222 with a .629 OPS.

The Red Sox faced a roster crunch this week, with Pablo Reyes coming off the IL. Trevor Story will also be joining the team soon when he completes his rehab assignment.

Hernandez signed with Boston as a free agent in 2021, and he signed a one-year extension last September to remain with the Red Sox through the 2023 season.

Hernandez previously played with the Dodgers from 2015-20, hitting .240 with a .737 OPS while playing all four infield positions and all three outfield positions.