Red Sox rumors: J.D. Martinez reportedly available ahead of trade deadline

BOSTON -- With the MLB trade deadline just one week away, the big question surrounding the Red Sox is whether or not the team will be buyers or sellers. The feeling around baseball is that Boston will be a little bit of both.

Or as ESPN's Buster Olney said on Sportscenter Tuesday morning, the Red Sox are expected to be "partial sellers" at the deadline. While that may not mean that the team trades away shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another big bat could be dealt off the roster.

"Folks with other teams are wondering about the Boston Red Sox and whether they're going to be buyers or sellers. What I'm hearing from other teams is they think the Red Sox will at least be partial sellers," Olney said Tuesday. "They're kind of in a weird place. They're among four teams vying for the last wild-card spot, but you've seen in recent days they have really struggled."

The Red Sox head into Tuesday night's tilt with the Guardians at 49-48 on the season, three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Boston has lost nine of its last 11 games, with Monday night's win over Cleveland snapping a five-game losing streak.

One player teams expect to be available ahead of the deadline is DH J.D. Martinez, who is in the final year of his contract.

"The Red Sox could flip J.D. Martinez, maybe hang on to Xander Bogaerts if they feel like they have a shot to make the playoffs, and replace Martinez with another designated hitter," said Olney. "So the Red Sox, as we get to the deadline, could be both buyers and sellers."

Martinez has slashed .302/.368/.481 with nine homers, 30 doubles and 38 RBIs over 81 games this season. Those numbers earned him a replacement spot on the American League All-Star team, the fourth time that Martinez has been an All-Star in his five seasons with the Red Sox.

The MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.