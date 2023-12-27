Red Sox reportedly showing interest in Cuban righty Yariel Rodriguez

BOSTON -- We have yet another report about the Red Sox being "interested" in a free agent pitcher. This time it's Cuban righty Yariel Rodriguez, whom Boston remains interested in signing this winter, according to MLB reporter Francys Romero.

The 26-year-old Rodriguez is certainly an intriguing option for the pitching-starved Red Sox. He was a starter during his career in Cuba, going 31-26 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.396 WHIP over six seasons. He then went overseas and pitched out of the bullpen for the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball for three seasons, sporting a 3.30 ERA and 1.226 WHIP over his 70 appearances.

But outside of the World Baseball Classic -- when Rodriguez made a pair of starts for Cuba and struck out 10 batters over 7.1 innings -- the righty did not pitch in 2023. He sat out the NPB season in an attempt to get out of his contract and make a move to Major League Baseball. He was released by the Dragons in March.

The Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds are both currently interested in Rodriguez's services, according to Romero. The Red Sox got to see Rodriguez pitch earlier this offseason when he held a private workout in the Dominican. The Padres were also at that workout, but are no longer contenders for Rodriguez, according to Romero.

As of last week, the Blue Jays, the Pirates, the Astros, and the Yankees were "in the bidding" for Rodriguez as well, via Romero.

While the Red Sox should be interested in any and all available arms this winter, Craig Breslow has yet to sign any impact pitchers. Boston lost out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a massive deal with the L.A. Dodgers, and never made any bids for the likes of Aaron Nola, Sony Gray, or Eduardo Rodriguez before the veteran starters signed elsewhere. The Boston brass has now reportedly been keeping tabs on a few reclamation projects on the open market.

But Rodriguez, who will turn 27 in March, would be an intriguing addition to a Boston rotation that is desperate need of some arms. Rodriguez is expected to fetch a multi-year deal worth between $40-70 million this offseason.