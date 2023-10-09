Red Sox reportedly fire pitching coach Dave Bush, third base coach Carlos Febles

BOSTON -- Alex Cora still has his job, but two coaches from his bench are now out of work. You can now add "new pitching coach" and "new third base coach" to Boston's offseason to-do list.

The Red Sox have reportedly fired pitching coach Dave Bush, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Bush had been Boston's pitching coach the last four seasons, first under Ron Roenicke in 2020 and under Cora for the last three years.

Pitching was the team's biggest issue throughout a 78-84 season. Boston had a 4.52 ERA, which ranked 21st in MLB. Starters carried a 4.68 ERA throughout the season, which ranked 22nd in baseball, and the staff coughed up 208 homers -- the seventh-most in the league.

Bush had been with the Red Sox since joining the franchise as a pitching development analyst in 2016. He worked his way up to minor league pitching coordinator in January of 2019, and was named pitching coach that following October.

In addition to Bush, Speier added later Monday that Boston has also parted ways with third base coach Carlos Febles, who had been with the organization since 2007. Febles was named the team's third base coach prior to the 2018 season, and won a World Series with Boston in that role that season.

But for a team that ran into as many outs on the bases as the Red Sox did over the last two seasons, something had to change in that department. Boston is now looking for a new pitching coach and third base coach, in addition to a new leader in the baseball ops. department and a new general manager this offseason.