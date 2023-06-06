Red Sox reportedly call up pitching prospect Chris Murphy

BOSTON -- In need of yet another arm for the pitching staff, the Red Sox are reportedly calling up lefty prospect Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester. It's unclear if he'll start or join the Boston bullpen, but Murphy will join the team Tuesday night in Cleveland as the Red Sox begin a six-game road trip.

The move was first reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive, who added that reliever Kaleb Ort has been sent down as the corresponding move.

The 25-year-old Murphy started nine of his 10 outings for the WooSox this season, but hasn't been able to find too much success on the mound. He went just 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA, allowing 34 earned runs off 51 hits and 25 walks over 39.2 innings pitched. Combined with his work in Triple-A last season, Murphy is 4-9 with a 6.26 ERA at the Triple-A level.

A sixth-round pick by Boston in the 2019 draft, Murphy was 7-7 with a 3.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 109.2 innings over his two stints with Double-A Portland.

Murphy could potentially take Chris Sale's spot in the Boston rotation on Thursday, after Alex Cora announced that James Paxton will start Tuesday and Kutter Crawford will get the nod Wednesday against the Guardians. Garrett Whitlock is slated to start for Boston on Friday in the first of three games against the Yankees in New York.