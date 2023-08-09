Red Sox make several roster moves to pitching staff

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are doing some more shuffling to their pitching staff. Boston announced a slew of roster moves on Wednesday, with a pair of new relievers arriving for the bullpen.

The Red Sox are moving on from righty Dinelson Lamet, who was designated for assignment Wednesday after being roughed up by the Royals in Tuesday night's 9-3 loss. In his only appearance for Boston, Dinelson gave up three runs on four hits over four innings of relief against Kansas City.

Righty Nick Roberston was also hit hard Tuesday night, allowing three runs off four hits over three innings, and was sent down to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. Roberston was one of the two relievers that Boston acquired from Los Angeles for Kiké Hernandez, and has allowed four runs over four innings in his two appearances with the Red Sox.

As for who the Sox called up, righty Kyle Barraclough and lefty Brandon Walter have been added to the Boston roster.

The 33-year-old Barraclough signed with Boston in June and went 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA and .181 opponent batting average over eight games (seven of which were starts) for Worcester. A seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2012, Barraclough has appeared in 288 games in the majors for the Marlins, Nationals, Giants, Twins, and Angels -- all in relief. He is 18-15 with a 3.61 ERA and .208 opponent batting average over his seven-year career.

Walter, 26, has pitched in six games for Boston this season, posting a 3.07 ERA.