Crawford throws 6 solid innings, Rafaela and Duran hit HRs and Red Sox beat Marlins 8-3

MIAMI - Kutter Crawford gave up three hits and one run over six solid innings, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Masataka Yoshida had three hits and Rafael Devers singled twice and drove in two runs for the Red Sox. Each player in Boston's lineup had at least one hit.

Crawford (4-7) struck out seven. It was the right-hander's sixth consecutive start of at least six innings and his 12th this season.

Devers' two-run single in the first gave Boston the early lead. Duran walked and Wilyer Abreu doubled before Devers hit a hard smash that bounced off first baseman Jake Burger's glove and rolled to right field.

The Red Sox increased their lead in the fourth when Rafaela hit a three-run homer, driving a fastball from Marlins starter Valente Bellozo (0-1) over the wall in left.

Burger put Miami on the board with his leadoff homer in the fifth.

Consecutive RBI singles from Connor Wong and Yoshida in the seventh made it 7-1 but the Marlins got to within four again in the bottom half on Jesús Sánchez's solo homer and Emmanuel Rivera's run-scoring single against reliever Zack Kelly.

Duran hit a 433-foot solo shot into the right-center field seats in the eighth.

Bellozo was lifted after five innings. He gave up five runs, seven hits and struck out eight in his second major league start.

Before the game, Miami designated veteran shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment. Signed to a one-year $5 million free agent contract in spring training, the 31-year-old Anderson hit .204 over 65 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) will make his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday. The outing will be lengthened to six innings and 80-to-85 pitches.

UP NEXT

RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 5.55) will start the second game of the series for the Red Sox on Wednesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-8, 4.87).