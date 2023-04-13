Hurley: The Red Sox got absolutely bullied by Rays in Tampa

BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays are the class of the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are not.

The latter part was known last year, and all winter, and all spring, but still, there was perhaps some hope in Boston that this season, the Red Sox would be able to hang with the Rays a little bit better than they did a year ago. And with the Red Sox coming off a sweep over the Tigers last weekend, that hope persisted through seven and a half innings of Monday night's game at the Trop.

The Red Sox were gritting and grinding their way through a 0-0 game against the undefeated Rays. It was competitive, and it was entertaining. Perhaps this year would be different after all.

Or not.

Chris Martin served up a solo blast to Brandon Lowe in the bottom of the eighth, fueling a 1-0 Rays victory. And the four-game series devolved from there into a one-sided bullying.

A 7-2 thumping on Tuesday preceded a 9-7 Rays victory on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, with the Red Sox actually grinding their way to a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, Alex Cora's club appeared capable of salvaging at least one win before heading home.

But then the bottom of the fifth happened. And it was ugly.

Harold Ramirez doubled and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Corey Kluber then walked Josh Lowe. Francisco Mejia singled home Ramirez. Kluber was lifted after getting the second out, but Richard Bleier immediately gave up an RBI single to Brandon Lowe, one that tied the game.

It got worse.

Randy Arozarena sent an RBI single through the open right side of the infield before Bleier hit Wander Franco with a pitch. Manuel Margot then pulled off a rare bases-loaded, two-out bunt single to bring home another run for Tampa before Ramirez hit a bases-clearing double that turned it into an 8-3 lead for the home team.

Yeah, the @RaysBaseball crush dingers, but they can play small ball too! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/5owrqR0g29 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2023

This team >>> pic.twitter.com/lh7uOObuOk — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

Two innings later, Brandon Lowe hit a mammoth homer to right field off the recently recalled Kutter Crawford. The beatdown was on in full. And the Rays -- who are now a preposterous 13-0 to start season -- made it clear that the Red Sox just are not in their league. The Rays outscored the Red Sox 26-12 in the four-game set, as the Red Sox had little to no chance of preventing the Rays from tying MLB history with that undefeated start.

The Red Sox needed to win just once to prevent the Rays from reaching the historic 13-0 mark. They couldn't.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Thursday, but gave it right back when Kluber gave up a home run to the first batter he faced.

Boston took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, only to completely fall apart in the bottom of the frame.

And whether it was with the long ball, or a surprise bunt, or a smart piece of hitting on a pitch nearly in the dirt, the Rays walloped the Red Sox however they saw fit in a given moment. Cora and the rest of the Red Sox' dugout had no option but to take it.

It was tough to watch.

That baby got outta here in a hurry 💪 pic.twitter.com/E8Er3kyZlt — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

It now leaves the Red Sox at 5-8 on the season. There wasn't too much hope for a great season in Boston, but it wasn't outlandish to foresee a good season from the local ballclub. Instead, they've been swept twice already. And if not for a gifted victory by an Orioles outfielder and a three-game sweep over the worst team in baseball in Detroit, the picture would be even uglier. (Come to think of it, one of the Red Sox' three runs on Thursday was gifted by an outfield that allowed a lazy shallow fly to hit the turf in the fifth inning.)

The Yankees and Blue Jays, both 8-4, look good, while the Rays just showed they can kind of do whatever they want to the Red Sox over the course of four excruciating ballgames.

The Red Sox now return home to Boston, hosting Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the L.A. Angels for a four-game set that will conclude with the annual 11 a.m. Patriots' Day game at Fenway Park. Fans will, as always, enjoy what is always a celebratory day in the city of Boston. After that, though? It's looking like it's going to be a long, long season for the Boston Red Sox.