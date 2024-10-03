What the Red Sox need to do this offseason after another playoff-less season

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are watching the MLB playoffs at home for a third straight October. This was the expected outcome when the season began back in April, but a strong stretch in the middle season had Boston in the AL playoff picture and boosted the team's outlook.

Alas, a 24-30 record in August and September ultimately sunk Boston's postseason hopes. Three straight baseball-less Octobers is unacceptable in Boston, and the Red Sox brass has vowed to be aggressive this offseason to make sure that streak doesn't run to four straight seasons.

"Our goal every year should be to contend for a division title and a deep playoff run. With that as the standard, we fell short," chief baseball officer Craig Brelsow said from Fenway Park on Monday. "There is no dancing around that and we have to be better."

Breslow vowed to explore every avenue to improve the club, and team president Sam Kennedy says that ownership is ready and willing to spend this winter.

"We're going to work tirelessly to get us back to where we belong in the AL East. Talk is cheap and words are hollow, but that what we're going to be working on this offseason," said Kennedy.

Unfortunately, we heard a lot of the same things from Kennedy last October around this time. And the year before that, too. Now it's time for him to put John Henry's money where his mouth is -- or better yet, give it to Breslow to spend -- and build a true contender in Boston.

Here are some of the things that will be on Boston's to-do list this winter.

Boston should make a call to Juan Soto

The Red Sox do not need a left-handed hitting outfielder. They are set in the outfield and they have too many lefties in the lineup.

But call Juan Soto and let him know you'd be interested in giving him a boatload of money to crush baseballs at Fenway Park for the next decade. He's going to be the top free agent on the open market, and the Red Sox should at the very least inquire about the best free agent available on the open market.

Shoot your shot, Red Sox. It used to be a thing the Red Sox would do every offseason.

Imagine the Red Sox swooping in and landing the best player available -- and stealing him from the Yankees to boot? That would send the message that the Boston Red Sox are back, and they are back big.

Will the Red Sox actually sign Soto? Probably not. But they should absolutely make a call and introduce themselves as a major player in free agency. Send a message that they're serious about getting back to being the Boston flippin' Red Sox. And in the unlikely event Soto says yes, figure out the rest of the roster after signing the best damn player out there.

OK, now let's jump back into reality.

The Red Sox need an ace to lead the rotation

Juan Soto is a wonderful dream. But he doesn't pitch. I mean, he probably could pitch, but he wouldn't be the ace that the Red Sox desperately need right now.

"Everyone is better served to have someone at the front of the rotation to win a game," Breslow said Monday.

The Red Sox got strong seasons from Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. Overall, Boston starters had a 3.81 ERA on the year, which was good for seventh in baseball and worlds better than the 4.68 ERA that starters owned in 2023.

But none of that trio is an ace. The Red Sox were hoping Bello would take that role after signing him to a five-year extension last spring, but he is not that guy. Not yet at least. Houck had an incredible start to the season, but he cooled after the All-Star break and is more of a No. 2 or 3 kind of guy.

Everyone in the rotation would be much better with a true ace leading the charge in the front. Breslow could throw money at the problem in free agency and try to convince the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Jack Flaherty to come lead the staff. Or he would swing a trade for Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet or one of Seattle's many talented starting pitchers.

However he does it, Breslow has to add an ace to this staff.

Sign ANOTHER starting pitcher in addition to an ace

"Unnamed Ace," Houck, Bello, and Crawford is a good start for Boston. And while aces are expensive, and Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock are set to return after a lost seasons, Breslow shouldn't stop at one starter. Just stay away from guys pushing 40 coming off major surgery.

Nick Pivetta will be a free agent after the World Series and though he's expressed interest in returning, the Red Sox can do better at the back of the rotation. Youngsters Richard Fitts, Cooper Criswell, and Quinn Priester are also No. 5 options, but they'd be better depth pieces in the minors or potential contributors out of the bullpen.

Add an ace and another guy to make 30 starts and the Red Sox rotation could be great in 2025, which would go a long way in helping the rest of the staff.

The Red Sox need to fix their bullpen

Breslow noted that the team had the second-most blown saves in baseball in 2024. And that was with closer Kenley Jansen and set-up man Chris Martin having solid seasons. Both are free agents and likely won't be back in 2025.

Liam Hendricks could be an option at closer, but he hasn't pitched since 2022 and hit a number of speed bumps in his road back throughout last season. Justin Slaten had an impressive rookie season and could be an option for the ninth, but he is unproven.

The Red Sox haven't figured out what to do with Whitlock, but he should be moved back to the pen after he missed most of the season. Greg Weissert should fill an important reliever role next season, but Boston got inconsistent contributions from Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Cam Booser, and Zack Kelly, so we'll see if any of them are back.

Cora expressed a need for "horses" out of the bullpen. There are a few in free agency, but they'll have a big price tag attached to them. San Diego's Tanner Scott (4.5 WAR), Philadelphia's Jeff Hoffman (3.6), and Texas' David Robertson (3.1) top the list of available relievers, but there isn't a lot out there in free agency. Breslow may have to address the team's bullpen needs via trade.

Go find a right-handed bat with some pop

The Red Sox were extremely lefty-heavy in their lineup in 2024, and they struggled against lefties on the mound. Boston was just 17-26 against left-handed starters and hit just .245 against southpaws overall.

Re-signing Tyler O'Neill is potentially in the cards, and he was the only Red Sox hitter to top 30 homers in 2024. Internally, the Sox could add a righty in the lineup at second base with either Vaughn Grissom or Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year Kristian Campbell.

Make room for Roman Anthony

If Trevor Story can stay healthy next season -- a big if any year -- then Ceddanne Rafaela can man centerfield on a full-time basis, Jarren Duran can move to left, and Wilyer Abreu will remain in right field. O'Neill would give the team more depth, especially if Rob Refsnyder decides to retire, as the 33-year-old hinted during the season.

If Refsnyder does call it a career, his role should go to No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony. If not on Opening Day, then sometime very early in the season.

The kid has torn the cover off the ball at both Double-A and Triple-A level. Now it's time to see what he can do in the big leagues.

Daily defensive drills for Boston infielders

There should be no offseason for Red Sox infielders not named Trevor Story. Boston's infield defense was atrocious throughout the 2024 season, accounting for well over half (65) of the team's 115 errors.

No matter where they are, Red Sox infielders should have to bring a glove and find someone to hit them grounders for an hour every day. Or just throw to a stationary target. Do literally anything that will improve the infield defense in 2025.

Boston's 115 errors overall were second only to the 118 errors by the Miami Marlins, though the Red Sox allowed the most unearned runs in baseball at 95.