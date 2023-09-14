Red Sox fans not surprised Chaim Bloom was fired

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox wasted no time firing their Chief Baseball Officer, Chaim Bloom, just two weeks shy of the postseason. Fans aren't surprised by the move.

"I think he should've been fired last year, that's my opinion," said one Red Sox fan. "The way things have been going. I mean, it doesn't seem like he really cared how the Sox were doing."

With a slim chance at the playoffs, this wasn't an unexpected move for Boston fans heading to and from the doubleheader against the Yankees Thursday.

"Season so far has been... tumultuous," said one disappointed fan.

"We weren't really headed in the right direction," said another Red Sox fan.

It was a shaky season indeed, with Bloom at the helm, but some sympathized with the guy.

"It's tough because on the one hand, they brought him in and basically told him not to spend money and they're upset when we're not successful," explained Sam Hedge, a Red Sox fan from Tennessee. "You kind of have to spend money to be successful."

And if you ask Yankees fan Jim Howarth, "I thought Chaim Bloom was doing an excellent job... for the Yankees!"

But all jokes aside, some Red Sox fans are taking a hopeful approach to the firing.

"I mean, the more they do now will set the tone for the next season," Andrade explained.

Others are looking ahead to who Bloom's replacement would be.

"I miss Theo Epstein. I miss him," one fan shouted outside Fenway Park. "Bring him back, bring Theo back!"

The Red Sox president dispelled those rumors quickly and said they'll be looking elsewhere to replace Bloom.