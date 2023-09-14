Watch CBS News
Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON – The Red Sox announced they have fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Bloom has been with the team since 2019 after spending 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays.

General Manager Brian O'Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership role within the organization, the Red Sox said.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy is expected to meet with reporters before Thursday afternoon's game against the Yankees.

"While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club," principal owner John Henry said. "Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim's efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy."

