Red Sox unveil new "Fenway Green" City Connect uniforms

The Boston Red Sox are going green for their new City Connect uniforms. Green Monster green, that is.

Boston became the last MLB team to unveil its new City Connect uniforms Friday afternoon, and will debut the new "Fenway Green" threads Friday night against Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, and Jarren Duran pose for portraits outside the Green Monster wearing the Red Sox new City Connect jerseys. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

The new unis pay homage to the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park, and will be worn on select home games throughout the rest of the season.

Red Sox debut "Fenway Green" City Connect uniforms

The new jerseys feature "Red Sox" in the Green Monster's signature font across the chest in white, and have an encircled "B" logo on the sleeve.

Player numbers appear in yellow on the front in a nod to the Fisk and Pesky poles, and in white on the back. Inside the collar, "1912" is stitched onto a concrete, heather pattern, which symbolizes the interior structure of the left field wall and the year Fenway Park opened.

A look at the collar of the new Red Sox City Connect jerseys, which sport "1912" in honor of the year Fenway Park was opened. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

There's also a replica of the Green Monster's famous ball, strike, and out indicator, which appears as a small graphic on the lower left of the jersey.

A replica of the Green Monster's vintage ball, strike, and out indicator on the Red Sox new "Fenway Green" City Connect uniforms. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

Red Sox City Connect Giveaways

The new jerseys are available for purchase online and at retailers around the state, including the Red Sox Team Store on Jersey Street. There will also be a series of giveaways at Fenway Park over the coming months to celebrate the new uniforms.

May 23: Devers City Connect light-up Bobblehead

May 25: Charm hat with City Connect charms

June 11: City Connect Beach Towel

August 16: City Connect Sling Bag

Each giveaway will be available to the first 7,500 fans entering Fenway Park.

What about Boston's yellow City Connect uniforms?

While fans seem pleased with the 2.0 version of the City Connect uniform, many are worried about losing the yellow and blue, Boston Marathon-inspired City Connect unis the team debuted in 2021. The Red Sox played extremely well in those uniforms in 2021 and wore them on several occasions down the stretch and in the playoffs as they made a run to the ALCS.

The Red Sox wore those yellow and blue unis through last season and own a 37-16 record in the threads. Fret not, Boston fans. The original City Connect uniforms aren't going anywhere.

The yellow and blue uniforms will remain in Boston's core four uniforms, replacing the navy road unis in the team's rotation. They will continue to be worn during Patriots' Day Weekend at Fenway Park, the Red Sox announced Friday.