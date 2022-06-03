Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston

BOSTON -- For the first time since 2013, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition is back in Boston.

On Friday, there was a practice session where divers jumped off 70 and 90 foot platforms, built on the side of the ICA Museum in the Seaport, down into the Boston Harbor.

The full competition, which features 24 of the world's best cliff divers, includes 12 women and 12 men.