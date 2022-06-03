Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston 00:17

BOSTON -- For the first time since 2013, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition is back in Boston.

On Friday, there was a practice session where divers jumped off 70 and 90 foot platforms, built on the side of the ICA Museum in the Seaport, down into the Boston Harbor.

The full competition, which features 24 of the world's best cliff divers, includes 12 women and 12 men.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.