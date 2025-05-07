Real ID enforcement at Boston's Logan Airport was smooth on first day, TSA says

TSA in Boston says passengers without Real ID will face stricter screenings

The first day of Real ID enforcement was on Wednesday, and a TSA New England spokesperson told WBZ-TV it's been a smooth day of travel for airports in the region.

Even the procrastinators made sure they had a Real ID before the policy kicked in Wednesday morning.

"Usually, I'm the last one for stuff like this," traveler Ashley Olive said. "But I got the jump on it this time."

Others arrived at Terminal A without one after struggling to get an appointment for weeks at the RMV.

"You can't get an appointment, or it says in a month or something," Areta Odiah said before going through TSA. "Honestly, it's tough."

It's a good thing she had her passport on hand - another acceptable form of identification to get through airport security checkpoints.

If you rely on your driver's license to fly domestically - it now has to be a Real ID. You can tell if it's a Real ID if there's a gold or black star on the upper right corner.

Stricter screenings for passengers without Real ID

TSA New England spokesperson Dan Velez said passengers without one will get pulled out of line for stricter screenings.

"It can include ID verification where we're going to ask you a bunch of questions to verify your identity. It could include a bag search. It could include a hand swab, pat down," Velez said. "We have different techniques that we use and it's never the same. It varies from person to person, and it also varies from airport to airport."

It's been a smooth travel day at Logan with little delays and Velez believes the weeks of reminders have helped.

"All the media attention that's been on it for the last two weeks - I'm like that's done. I'm done with that," traveler Heidi Oppel said.

Others say a passport will have to do for now. "I will definitely get it soon," Odiah said.

May 7 isn't the deadline to get a Real ID, it's the start of enforcement. If you have a passport or another acceptable form of identification, you can use that and make an appointment for a Real ID at another date.