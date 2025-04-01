What happens if you don't get a Real ID before the deadline? Massachusetts RMV head talks "phased enforcement"

The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly domestically in the United States is fast-approaching after years of delays. But what will happen if you don't get the enhanced form of identification in time?

At a Massachusetts state budget hearing on Monday, the head of the Registry of Motor Vehicles said air travelers won't necessarily be subject to a "hard stop" if they don't have a Real ID by the federal deadline of May 7, 2025.

Registrar Colleen Ogilvie told lawmakers she doesn't anticipate any further deadline extensions, but she said that federal authorities have planned to offer a "phased enforcement" program. She said the agency is still awaiting additional guidance and noted that those plans were issued before President Trump took office.

"What we've heard from our Transportation Security Administration partners over the last several months is that they would not do any hard stop of somebody that didn't have a Real ID, government-issued document upon travel on May 7," Ogilvie said.

She said TSA agents might ask people without a Real ID to show additional identification, or give them a flyer and tell them that they need to look into getting a Real ID if they don't have an active U.S. passport.

"We don't think there's going to be a hard stop," Ogilvie said.

A final rule issued by the TSA on Jan. 14 gives federal agencies "appropriate flexibility" to implement Real ID requirements, with a goal of achieving full enforcement by 2027. However, a Department of Homeland Security website says "Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025 will not be permitted through the security checkpoint."

Real ID appointments in Massachusetts

Rep. Todd Smola, a Republican from Warren, told Ogilvie he was "slightly worried" that Massachusetts is only at a 57% compliance rate for Real ID among eligible residents with just weeks to go. The State House News Service reported in March that Massachusetts was lagging behind 26 other states with higher Real ID adoption rates.

"I can envision all of my colleagues up here getting the telephone calls from constituents who can't get on planes and who can't meet the requirements to get into a federal building," Smola said.

Ogilvie said it's been a "rough road" to get people to acquire a Real ID after repeated extensions of the deadline, but there are signs that Massachusetts residents are now paying attention.

She said the RMV is increasing its number of Real ID appointments, including 500 additional appointments on Saturdays.

"We are seeing a huge increase in demand, and so while we are an appointment-based license business, we are accepting walk-ins for the Real ID license renewals and upgrades at all of our service centers," she said.

Click here for more information from the RMV about getting a Real ID in Massachusetts.