Real ID deadline for air travelers is approaching. Here's what it's like to get one in Massachusetts.

How to get a Real ID in Massachusetts

BY SAMANTHA CHANEY

BROCKTON – It will be a federal requirement to have a Real ID in order to travel on a domestic flight by early 2025. So far, only about half of Massachusetts residents with a driver's license are currently in compliance.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Brockton gave WBZ-TV a firsthand look at what it's like to go through the process of obtaining a Real ID.

What is a Real ID?

Starting on May 7, 2025 you will have to have a Real ID to be in compliance with federal law while traveling.

A Real ID is a driver's license or identification card that has a star in the upper right-hand corner.

A sign for an upcoming requirement for Real IDs to fly. CBS Boston

According to RMV officials in Brockton, only about 55% of people with a driver's license or ID are currently in compliance ahead of the upcoming deadline.

"I think it's a matter of not knowing what's required," said Colleen Ogilvie of the Brockton RMV.

How to get a Real ID

So what is the process like to obtain a Real ID?

First, you'll need to fill out a license or ID application. It is not much different from what you would do to obtain a standard ID.

You have to present a passport or a birth certificate, your social security number, and two forms of Massachusetts residency.

Then, once you go through an eye test you will be able to obtain your Real ID.

Initially, the deadline to obtain a Real ID was May 3, 2023. But the Department of Homeland Security announced that air travelers would have two more years due to delays caused by the COVID pandemic.