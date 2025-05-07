"The Real Housewives" TV franchise is coming to Rhode Island

How beloved Judge Frank Caprio's fans are bringing him new hope in his fight with cancer

Rhode Island has officially been announced as the next home of the popular "Real Housewives" TV franchise. Bravo said Wednesday that "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" will be the 11th edition of the long-running reality series.

It's the first time that a "Real Housewives" franchise has been based in New England.

"Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations," the network said in a statement. "With aspirational lives, thriving businesses, and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there's no escaping your past... or each other."

Filming is taking place in locations all over America's tiniest state, which spans 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island Film & TV Office executive director Steven Feinberg told WBZ-TV.

Rhode Island embraces "The Real Housewives"

The series never shies away from drama as it chronicles the personal and professional lives of affluent women in their communities. But the news is being fully embraced by Rhode Island leaders.

"We're excited to welcome 'The Real Housewives' and their millions of viewers to Rhode Island," Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. "This is a great opportunity to support our local economy and bring national attention to all Rhode Island has to offer."

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi noted that James Brooks' upcoming comedy movie "Ella McCay" and HBO's "The Gilded Age" recently filmed in Rhode Island.

"From catering and site usage for filming to increasing tourism, the film and TV industry generates revenue for our local businesses and brings in millions of dollars to our state," Sherkarchi said.

Bravo hasn't said yet when the show will air or who will be cast as "Housewives."

The series started in 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and some of the more popular editions take place in Atlanta, New York City, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and Salt Lake City.