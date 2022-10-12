Rasante Osorio identified as 14-year-old boy killed in Roxbury shooting

ROXBURY - The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Roxbury Monday afternoon has been identified.

Boston Police said Rasante Osoorio of Dorchester was shot several times on Washington Street in broad daylight.

Osorio was brought to a local hospital but not did not survive.

Police said a second boy was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.