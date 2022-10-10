Daytime double shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital - one with life-threatening injuries - after a daytime double shooting in Roxbury Monday.

Police said officers responded to the area of 2990 Washington St. just after noon. There they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A second man with gunshot wounds was found in an apartment on Cobden Street, but he is expected to survive.

Police would not say if there's a suspect in custody, but urged the public to come forward with any information they might have about the shooting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said "there seem to be more and more" daytime shootings in the city.

"This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday," Hayden said about the "concerning" incident. "We are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct. . . during the day when people are out in the community."