Some of 17 charged in chaotic Randolph street takeover last year due in court

Some of the 17 people charged in a chaotic street takeover in Randolph, Massachusetts last year are due in Quincy District Court Wednesday.

About 100 people were involved in the social media stunt on October 5, 2025, at the intersection of North Main and Oak streets. Video from the dashboard camera in a police cruiser at the scene showed the crowd blocking the car, jumping on it and setting off fireworks on it.

A street takeover on October 5, 2025 was captured on a Randolph police cruiser's dashboard camera. Randolph Police

The only responding police officer was an Army veteran who just returned from deployment.

"He was outnumbered. You cannot get out of a cruiser there with a swarming crowd. And then with the fireworks, you don't know if that's gunfire or fireworks," said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Randolph police said drivers blocked off the intersection to perform stunts, drifting maneuvers and donuts.

"No one could get through, which I think was the scariest part. No police, no fire. So, if there was an emergency, forget it, you're on your own," a local business owner said of that night.

Police said some of the group may have travelled to other street takeovers in the area that night, including Boston. That incident ended with a Boston police cruiser on fire.

Investigators tracked down the suspects after sifting through social media accounts and video for months. Police said none of those arrested were from Randolph.

All 17 people were charged in Quincy District Court with offenses that include conspiracy, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, operating to endanger, and number plate violations.