Father accused of attacking school bus driver in front of kids in Randolph held without bail

A father accused of attacking a school bus driver in front of several children in Randolph, Massachusetts was ordered held without bail Thursday.

Aaron Jamal Whitehead, 31, of Fall River, allegedly stopped his car in front of a school bus on Randolph Drive around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and tried to have his child board the bus heading to Hanson Elementary School.

Aaron Jamal Whitehead in Quincy District Court, April 30, 2026. CBS Boston

The bus driver refused to allow the child on board due to company policy about picking up children at unscheduled stops, according to Randolph Police. Police said that Whitehead became angry. The bus driver told police that Whitehead told him, "I'm going to expletive you up at the next stop." The bus driver then called the police and remained on the line, according to the police report.

The bus continued to its next stop on Avalon Drive. Police said that Whitehead followed the bus and got on at the stop. He allegedly tried to grab the bus driver's phone and hit him several times. The police report said that he then grabbed the phone and threw it. Whitehead left before officers arrived.

Children were on board the bus at the time, but none were harmed. Police said that once they arrived, several parents were "visibly shaken and upset" in the parking lot and that many children on the bus were crying.

"Our number one concern was the safety and well-being of the students for the remainder of the bus ride and their arrival at Hansen," Principal Tami Olsen and Superintendent Derek Folan said in an email.

The children were all safely taken to school with a new bus driver and several Canton Public School employees.

The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital after being treated at the scene.

"We wish the driver a full and speedy recovery. School bus drivers perform an important job every day, transporting children safely to and from school, and this type of violence will not be tolerated," Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement.

Police arrested Whitehead in Stoughton Wednesday night. He was charged with assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, witness intimidation, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday and will be held without bail until his next hearing on May 5. Whitehead was seen shaking his head in court as the decision was announced.

Canton Public School employees will continue to ride the bus throughout the week. They have reached out to the families of the children who witnessed the events and provided counseling.

"We commend our students for responding so well in a very difficult and disturbing situation," the school said in a statement.

The school bus did have video cameras on board that were recording, according to the police report. The footage has not been released.