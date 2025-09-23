Much-needed rainfall coming to Massachusetts with widespread downpours Thursday

Some much-needed rainfall is coming to New England, and along with it comes a NEXT Weather Alert through Thursday night.

The first round will be scattered, with a batch of showers and isolated thunder moving through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some localized downpours and heavier totals are likely, though they will be more sporadic than widespread. This rain chance will linger into the morning commute.

Few showers Wednesday

During most of Wednesday through the evening hours, we expect a lull in the action where there may be a few showers or areas of mist, but not a lot of actual steady rainfall.

Temperatures will be much cooler than Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and an east wind coming off the ocean.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Widespread downpours on Thursday

Late Wednesday night through Thursday, tropical moisture will begin surging back north and with it will come the most widespread downpours and areas of thunder.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

This round could produce a total of 1-3" in spots, delivering a good soaking. It appears the higher end amounts will be more likely toward interior Massachusetts up through New Hampshire and Vermont, with the lower end totals toward southeastern Massachusetts.

You can also expect very humid air to surge back on Thursday, with dewpoints well into the 60s and perhaps even reaching 70F! Definitely not the crisp air we've gotten used to through much of September.

Warm weekend

A drying trend will move in on Friday behind the rain with a warm stretch through the weekend.

Highs will top out near 80F Friday through Monday for many towns away from the immediate coastline.