2 teens allegedly throw railroad spike through man's windshield in Gardner, "I am glad to be alive"

A man driving home from work in Gardner said he's grateful to be alive after two teens allegedly threw a railroad spike through his car windshield.

"It was terrifying," Sam Barakat said.

The railroad spike that went through Barakat's windshield. Sam Barakat

"At first, I thought it was a rock or maybe a brick because of the coloring on my windshield. Turned out to be a railroad spike that went right through my windshield and landed on my passenger seat floor. It was very loud. it was definitely a big shock," he said.

Barakat immediately called policed and was on the phone when he noticed two teens on the side of the highway. The teens had fled on e-bikes when officers arrived.

"I look behind me and there are these two kids about 80 feet behind me, behind the guard rail, and they were still throwing stuff around. So I knew instantly that was them," he said. "When I posted it online, somebody saw me on the side of the road and they saw the two kids still throwing stuff around. A lot of people that have seen these kids before around the area. They're usually riding that e-bike, causing havoc, swerving through traffic."

Barakat said he was covered in glass but had no major injuries. He said that he repairs cars for a living and knows how close of a call this was for him. He told WBZ-TV he has a message for the two teens.

"Stop. You're going to get someone killed. It's not worth getting in trouble. If my son or my wife were in the vehicle, things could have been a lot worse," he sighed.

Massachusetts State Police and Gardner Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.