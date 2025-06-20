Rafael Devers, Red Sox set to square off in weekend series in San Francisco

The Boston Red Sox just said goodbye to Rafael Devers, but will get reacquainted with their former designated hitter this weekend in San Francisco.

Last Sunday's trade that sent Devers from the Red Sox to the Giants was bizarre enough, but it will take another wild turn this weekend when Boston faces Devers and his new team for a three-game series in San Fran. After donning red socks for 1,053 games, Devers will now play his former team just five days after their relationship ended in a messy divorce.

Devers initially signed with the Red Sox as a 16-year-old international free-agent in 2013. He made his Major League debut in 2017 and helped the team win a World Series in 2018, when he started to emerge as a big bat in the heart of the order. In 2023, he signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension that made him the face of the franchise.

But the relationship soured over the offseason and throughout Spring Training even before the team brought in veteran third baseman Alex Bregman. Devers was hurt by his move from third to DH, and the relationship deteriorated from there.

While Devers raked at the plate as Boston's designated hitter, he refused to play the field when the team was in need. He wouldn't try his hand at first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, which prompted a visit from principal owner John Henry while the team was in Kansas City. The Red Sox drew a line and decided to move on from their highest-paid player when it was clear the two sides couldn't see eye-to-eye on what was best for the team.

Devers was traded to the Giants for four players, with San Francisco taking on the remaining $250-plus million remaining on his contract. When the Red Sox and Giants square off at Oracle Park on Friday night, it will be Devers' fourth game with San Francisco.

Through his first three games with his new team, Devers is 3-for-11 with a double, an RBI, and two walks as San Francisco's designated hitter. He's also struck out four times. The Giants are 1-2 with Devers, with their lone win a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Red Sox on facing Rafael Devers

While fans were shocked by the Devers trade, the team has done its best to move on quickly. Boston manager Alex Cora has been stressing how the team needs to turn the page since he first reacted to the deal on Monday, but did admit Friday's game will be a little odd.

"Obviously different. And it's so recent, right? He's gonna do everything possible to kick our ass, and we're gonna do everything possible to do the same," Cora told reporters ahead of the series. "So that's the business of it. The only thing is it's so recent that it's gonna feel awkward. But I think both teams have a job to do. Let's play the game and try to win."

"It will be a little weird for sure, seeing him in those colors, just because he's been here for such a long time, such a big part of this franchise," said Boston shortstop Trevor Story. "Once the game starts, I'm sure he'll tell you the same -- it's about winning. He wants to win for his team and we want to win for ours. Once the first pitch is thrown, it's all about competition at that point."

Devers is obviously hoping to make some big swings and sweep his former team, and may be willing to try something new for his new organization this weekend.

Will Devers play first base against the Red Sox?

While Devers wouldn't play first base for Boston, he said he's willing to play anywhere in his San Francisco introduction on Tuesday. He was out taking grounders at the position after talking with reporters as a Giant for the first time, and was back at it again ahead of Thursday's game.

There's been some rumblings that Devers might play some first against Boston, which would really stick it to his old team. But Devers has never played at the position in the Majors, and he'll likely remain at DH for the Giants will he get acclimated to the new spot.

Devers staying at designated hitter will give Red Sox fans a chance to see old friend Dom Smith, who has been filling in at first for the Giants along with Wilmer Flores.