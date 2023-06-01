Rafael Devers joins some Hall of Fame company after hitting new milestone

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers hit the 200th double of his career on Wednesday night, becoming the third-youngest player in Red Sox history to that mark. Only Hall of Famers Bobby Doerr and Tris Speaker hit that many doubles at a younger age.

For the 26-year-old Devers, though, he finds himself among some Hall of Fame company in Major League Baseball history, too.

With 200 doubles and 150 home runs in 741 games played, Devers is now the fifth-fastest player to reach both of those milestone numbers. (Devers hit his 150th home run on May 4.)

The only players to get there in fewer games? Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (659 games), soon-to-be Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg, and likely soon-to-be Hall of Famer Todd Helton.

Rafael Devers is the 5th-fastest player in MLB history, by games played, to reach 200 doubles and 150 HR.



⚾️Chuck Klein - 659 games

⚾️Albert Pujols - 659 games

⚾️Hank Greenberg - 679 games

⚾️Todd Helton - 716 games

⚾️Rafael Devers - 741 games



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/YBippB8bax — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2023

Pujols will obviously be in the Hall of Fame, likely on his first ballot in 2028. Helton, meanwhile, has steadily gotten more Hall of Fame votes each year, coming just 11 votes shy of induction in the past cycle.

Expanding the pool to age and not games played, Devers shares a spot on a list with even more Hall of Fame names.

Rafael Devers is 26 years and 219 days old. Players to reach 150 HR and 200 doubles by that age:



Rafael Devers

Manny Machado

Mike Trout

Miguel Cabrera

Albert Pujols

Adrian Beltré

Andruw Jones

Alex Rodriguez

Ken Griffey Jr.

Al Kaline

Hank Aaron

Hal Trosky

Mel Ott

Jimmie Foxx — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 1, 2023

Devers is in the midst of a down season, in which he's hitting .246 with a .786 OPS. But he's signed with Boston long-term, and these types of accolades and milestones figure to continue to pile up over the course of the next decade.