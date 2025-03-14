Rafael Devers says he'd be OK being Red Sox DH: "I just want to help the team win"

Roughly a month ago, Rafael Devers wanted nothing to do with being the designated hitter of the Boston Red Sox. But with Opening Day just a few weeks away, the slugger has changed his tune.

On Thursday, Devers told reporters in Fort Myers, Florida that he's open to being the team's DH. He and the team have communicated about making the move from third base.

"I'm good to do whatever they want me to do," Devers said Thursday. "I'm here to help. I've already spoken with them about that and they know where I stand, but I'm just ready to play.

"I just want to help the team win," Devers added. "At the end of the day, whatever position I'm playing, I always take these things as a competition and as a way to get better. That's how I see it, I'm ready to help the team win."

Devers has manned the hot corner for Boston since breaking into the league at 2017, but kicked up a bit of a stir after the team signed Alex Bregman in free agency. While Bregman, an All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman, said he was open to moving to second base for the Red Sox, Devers was adamant that he didn't want to make a move to DH.

"Third base is my position," Devers said back on Feb. 17. "It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were and whatever happens from here, I don't know."

It doesn't sound like Devers is incredibly thrilled about the change, but now says he'll have no issue if manager Alex Cora slots him in as Boston's DH on Opening Day.

"At the end of the day, it's not my decision. I don't call the shots around here. So I feel good. I'll go out there and do what I need to do," he said.

Devers says he'll be ready for Opening Day

The question now is whether or not Devers will actually be ready for March 27 against the Rangers in Texas. He's been working to strengthen his shoulders after playing through a number of injuries last season, and hasn't made his Grapefruit League debut yet. His debut has been pushed back a number of times this spring, with Devers now set to start Saturday's game against the Braves as Boston's DH.

Devers said it's been his decision to take it slow this spring, and is confident he'll be ready for Opening Day.

"Definitely I feel very happy, very fortunate to be in another Opening Day lineup," he said Thursday. "I expect to be there."

Devers was limited to 138 games last season due to his shoulder issues, and finished the year with a .272 average, .871 OPS, and 28 homers. As he heads into the second of his 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension, Devers sad he's ready to make a bigger impact for the team in 2025.

"They can expect a better year than last year from me," he said. "They can expect a lot from this team overall. I think the fans can expect us to compete for a World Series this year."