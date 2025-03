Red Sox Spring Training position battles and pitching optimism With the regular season just three weeks away, Dan Roche and Joe Weil share their takeaways from Red Sox Spring Training so far. They discuss Alex Bregman's leadership and explain why he hasn't played any games at second base, along with the three prospects fighting for a roster spot. Both also express optimism about the team's pitching staff, which has depth in both the starting rotation and the bullpen.