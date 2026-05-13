Quintayvious Hutchins, Patriots draft pick out of Boston College, charged with assault in campus dorm

Quintayvious Hutchins, a New England Patriots draft pick out of Boston College, has been charged with an assault in a dorm on campus, according to court documents.

Hutchins, 23, of Needham, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family or household member for an alleged incident on Tuesday at Voute Hall on Commonwealth Avenue in Chestnut Hill.

No details are available at this point in the investigation.

Quintayvious Hutchins on February 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Hutchins was arraigned Wednesday morning in Newton District Court. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf and he was released on a promise to return to court for the next hearing in the case.

"We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins. We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time," the Patriots said in a statement.

There has been no comment yet from Hutchins or his lawyer.

Hutchins, an edge rusher at Boston College, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 247th overall.

"If I could be honest, I didn't think I was going to get a call," Hutchins told reporters after the Patriots drafted him on April 25. "So, getting that call from the Patriots was like a dream come true, and hope and faith rising inside of me, knowing that I have another chance to go showcase my talent."

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound linebacker grew up in Alabama, before spending the last five years at BC. He described himself after the draft as a "dynamic special teams player."