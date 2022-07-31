Watch CBS News
Residents hurt while escaping from burning women's boarding home in Quincy

BOSTON – Multiple people were rescued early Sunday morning during a house fire in Quincy.

It happened on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters believe the flames started outside the home, and spread to the inside.

One person suffered a back injury while jumping out a first story window. Two others suffered smoke inhalation.

All three injuries are considered non-life threatening, firefighters said.

At least 14 people were displaced by the fire, which took place at a women's boarding house. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:27 PM

