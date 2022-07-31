Residents hurt while escaping from burning women's boarding home in Quincy

Residents hurt while escaping from burning Quincy home

Residents hurt while escaping from burning Quincy home

Residents hurt while escaping from burning Quincy home

BOSTON – Multiple people were rescued early Sunday morning during a house fire in Quincy.

It happened on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters believe the flames started outside the home, and spread to the inside.

One person suffered a back injury while jumping out a first story window. Two others suffered smoke inhalation.

All three injuries are considered non-life threatening, firefighters said.

At least 14 people were displaced by the fire, which took place at a women's boarding house.