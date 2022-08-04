Watch CBS News
Quincy rooming house fire investigated as arson

QUINCY – A fire at a women's rooming house in Quincy on Sunday is being investigated as arson. Several people were rescued by ladder after the fire broke out at 100 Bigelow Street.

Police said a man was seen acting suspiciously before the fire began. He is described as white man in his thirties, 6'1" tall with a beard and glasses.

Quincy Police are looking for anyone who has video in the area.

"We're asking anyone who has information on Sunday's fire to share it with investigators," Chief Paul Keenan said. "Photos, video, or personal observations from the scene could be very helpful here. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information. 

