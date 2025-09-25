Quincy Mayor Tom Koch faces backlash over comments on Catholic Church sex abuse scandal

Tom Koch, the mayor of Quincy, Massachusetts has faced widespread criticism this week over his comments on the Catholic Church's clergy sex abuse scandal.

Koch was interviewed by radio host Dan Rea on his show, Nightside with Dan Rea, on WBZ News Radio Monday evening. Koch was invited on the show to discuss the legal battle over two statues of Catholic saints Quincy paid at least $850,000 for to be erected outside a new public safety building. The decision on the statues is now in the hands of a judge after several residents filed a lawsuit.

Comments on Catholic Church's sex abuse scandal

The conversation swerved into a discussion about the Catholic Church's clergy sex abuse scandal during which Koch made comments about homosexuality.

"It was mostly homosexual issues, not pedophilia," Koch said of the clergy sex abuse scandal.

Koch also asserted that child sex abuse is more prevalent among other groups.

"The teachers and coaches and stuff is higher than it was percentage wise than in the church," he told Rea.

Quincy School Committee members expressed outrage over the comments at a meeting Wednesday night.

"To have the statement made where there's question thrown or directed towards 975 public school teachers, it's a little disturbing and my members offended," said Gayle Carvalho, the president of the Quincy Education Association.

Mitchell Garabedian, a longtime attorney for clergy sex abuse survivors, also condemned Koch's comments.

"The mayor seems to be saying, 'There's nothing here, move on,' which is very hurtful to survivors and victims," said Garabedian.

Mayor issues apology

Koch issued an apology Wednesday but also made more comments supporting what he said on Rea's show.

"My point was to remind him that 4% of it was pedophilia, I didn't have the facts in front of me but I went back and refreshed before tonight and 80% was same-sex attraction post-puberty," Koch told the school committee and residents. "I never meant to disparage anybody."

Koch spoke with WBZ-TV Thursday and offered another apology.

"I deeply apologize for those folks that were truly offended by this," said Koch. "I guess I should just have probably stayed away from it."

Koch, who is Catholic, told WBZ-TV he has a soft spot for his church and his faith.