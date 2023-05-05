Quincy man says driver followed him for 10 miles, stabbed his leg after road rage incident

QUINCY - A Quincy man is recovering from an inch-deep wound in his leg following what he says was a road rage incident with a woman Thursday night that started on the Expressway in Dorchester. "It could have been much worse, could have hit my organs or arteries or any other place," said the 32-year-old man who doesn't want to be identified.

He says he was heading to soccer practice in Newton when he made a mistake that would be costly. "I think I got in her lane a little bit, the right side of my car got into her lane a little bit, and she started beeping and something," he said.

He was making his way onto the Mass Pike west and then finally to Nonantum Road in Newton, at least 10 miles, and he says she followed him all the way noticing her off and on. When he pulled into the lot at Newton's Daly field she did too.

"It did make me a little nervous to have a person following me," he said. "Of course, it's not normal."

He says she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the leg after spitting on him, describing her as a young woman dressed in sweatpants and hoodie. He immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to capture video of both her and her vehicle with his cellphone, but never saw the knife until it was too late.

"It was during the altercation when she pushed me, she probably had it in her hand and did it, but I didn't notice it," he said.

The stinging wound has sidelined him from soccer and his job for a while, and he's still trying to understand how one false move on the highway could end up this way.

"I have to learn my lesson. I guess run away from people like that," he said.