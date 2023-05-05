Police search for woman after road rage stabbing in Newton
NEWTON - State Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man after a road rage incident in Newton Thursday night.
Troopers responded to Daly Rink on Nonantum Rd. at about 9:20 p.m. A man said the woman got out of her car and stabbed him.
The man suffered a "superficial wound" and was taken to an area hospital.
No other information has been released.
