18-year-old charged after dozens of cars vandalized in Quincy, Massachusetts

An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with dozens of vehicles being damaged over the weekend in Quincy, Massachusetts.

More than 60 vehicles were found damaged in the North Quincy section of the city on Saturday. According to neighbors and home surveillance video, the suspect was seen scratching the vehicles with a rock. The vandalism happened on Commander Shea Boulevard, Quincy Shore Drive, Hancock Street, Newbury Street and Oakridge Road.

The suspect was identified by police and later arrested on Wednesday, July 30. His identity has not been released.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday and held on bail. He faces 63 counts of defacing or damaging property.

A car vandalized in Quincy, Massachusetts on July 27, 2025. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV spoke to a woman on Saturday who came back from vacation only to learn her car had been damaged.

"It's frustrating, considering the fact that you come back from vacation, you're expecting to relax and now you have to go and file a police report and let your insurance know and try to figure out how to remedy the damage to the car that you don't want rusting come New England winters," said Angela Taylor, who lives in North Quincy.

Another neighbor, Vicky Zhang, shared surveillance video with WBZ-TV that showed the suspect dressed all in black, walking up and down her street.

Taylor also said this wasn't the first time her car had been vandalized.

"I think it's increasingly frustrating because it happened around Christmas as well, my car was keyed up then too," she said.