More than 30 cars vandalized in Massachusetts as police search for suspect seen on video

More than 30 vehicles were vandalized in Quincy, Massachusetts over the weekend, leaving dozens of residents facing costly damage.

Angela Taylor, a North Quincy resident, was returning from vacation when she learned her car had been among those targeted.

Cars vandalized in Quincy

"It's frustrating, considering the fact that you come back from vacation, you're expecting to relax and now you have to go and file a police report and let your insurance know and try to figure out how to remedy the damage to the car that you don't want rusting come New England winters," said Taylor.

Taylor lives in a condominium complex that she said is in a safe neighborhood in North Quincy.

"I think if you have a nice vehicle especially, then you're going to be far more concerned now parking your car out," she said. "And we live in a condo that's supposed to be safe and North Quincy's supposed to be safe."

According to neighbors and home surveillance video, the suspect was seen walking up and down Oakridge scratching cars with a rock. The act has left residents shaken.

Not the first time vandalism happened in area

"We want the policemen to find him right away and do something," said Vicky Zhang.

Zhang said that at least seven or eight cars on her street were scratched up by the suspect. She shared Ring video with WBZ-TV that shows the suspect, dressed in all black, walking up and down the block.

Taylor said this isn't the first time vandalism has occurred in the neighborhood.

"30 [cars] is a lot and considering this is not the first time this has happened in the area either, I think it's increasingly frustrating because it happened around Christmas as well, my car was keyed up then too," said Taylor.

The Quincy Police Department is asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact them as the investigation continues.