Air Quality Alert: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will be "very noticeable" in New England Tuesday

BOSTON - Earlier in May, New England experienced numerous days with smoky haze due to wildfires that were burning thousands of miles away in Alberta. Last week, a brief but potent plume swung down from wildfires burning in Nova Scotia. But this latest round of smoke is coming from widespread fires burning in Ontario and Quebec. And unlike what we saw back in May, this smoke is hanging lower to the surface and will be very noticeable.

Over 100 fires are currently burning in northwestern Quebec, with dozens of additional fires in Ontario. The prevailing winds will help blow the smoke from these fires down across New England Monday night and continue to push them southeastward through Tuesday. With the smoke being close to the surface, you can expect to smell an acrid smoky scent during this time, and Air Quality Alerts will stay in effect from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday. The heart of the plume should pass and leave the area by Wednesday morning.

Anyone with sensitivity to air quality or other breathing-related issues should limit time outdoors, if possible.

Tomorrow is the warmest and sunniest day of the work-week, but there's a big catch



Wildfire smoke is expected to be pretty bad. Low enough to the ground to smell it and cause issues for people with sensitivity to air quality #wbz pic.twitter.com/XOxb3y2c67 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) June 5, 2023

An upside-down pattern is helping fuel the widespread Canadian wildfires this spring. Unsettled and cooler than average weather has dominated the southern tier of the United States, while many parts of Canada had their hottest May on record and are still experiencing consistent warmer than usual temperatures through the start of June.

Adding a bit of insult to injury, Tuesday would otherwise be the nicest day of the week when it comes to the weather. We'll manage more sunshine than the past few days, with temperatures warming into the 70s in most locations. But it will be tough to see any blue sky with the magnitude of smoke that's expected. And though it's the warmest and brightest day of the work week, there is still a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.