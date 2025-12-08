Suspects accused in overdoses of 7 Providence College students appear in court on drug, gun charges

The three suspects arrested in connection with the overdoses of seven Providence College students made their appearances in Providence District Court on Monday.

Angel Williams, 33, and Patrick Patterson, 32, came into court shackled. No plea was entered for co-defendants who face 27 counts including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and gun charges.

Kimsheree Simoneau, 33, was also arraigned on a charge she possessed a ghost gun or untraceable firearm in the same house as Williams and Patterson.

Angel Williams, Kimsheree Simoneau and Patrick Patterson. Providence Police Department

Investigators say witness interviews led them to conduct a search warrant at the house of the three suspects after seven Providence College students were hospitalized from overdoses on Friday night. All of the students were given Narcan and are expected to recover.

The overdose incident comes at a time when data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests that overdose deaths are falling.

According to the CDC, between April 2024 and April 2025, overdose deaths fell 39.95% in New Hampshire, 42.10% in Massachusetts, and 27.41% in Rhode Island. The CDC notes that the numbers may be underreported due to incomplete data.

Fentanyl in "every sort of narcotic"

Matt Gutwill, the president of New England Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association, says life-saving measures, like Narcan, have significantly lowered the death toll of illicit drugs but the prevalence of those drugs has not decreased. He says fentanyl remains the number one cause of death in opioid overdoses.

"It's in every sort of narcotic that you could purchase. If you want to purchase an Adderall and you get it from the street, there's probably going to be fentanyl in it," Gutwill said. "The majority of it is being made out of country and being brought in through these cartels through various methods, whether it's through a truck, whether it's through seas, whether through body carrying."

Williams and Patterson are being held behind bars until their next hearing. They have not yet been assigned defense attorneys because their case will be transferred to Providence Superior Court.