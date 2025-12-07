7 Providence College students overdose during off-campus party, police make 3 arrests

Seven Providence College students were hospitalized after police said they suffered drug overdoses at an off-campus party late Friday night. Police said officers later seized weapons and fentanyl as they arrested three people who allegedly supplied drugs to the students.

Officers responding to the off-campus party on Liege Street and found four students passed out in the front yard of the home, according to the Providence Police Department. Police said a total of seven individuals at the party overdosed, were given Narcan and were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Providence overdose arrests

On Saturday, the Providence Police Department searched a home on Hawkins Street related to the incident. During the search, detectives seized about 20 grams of fentanyl, $1,700 in cash, two assault-style rifles, and three handguns.

Angel Williams, 33, Patrick Patterson, 32, and Kimsheree Simoneau, 33, were all arrested.

Williams and Patterson face a variety of drug and gun charges. Simoneau is charged with possession or control of a ghost gun.

"This investigation reflects the department's continued commitment to combating the deadly flow of fentanyl and illegal firearms into our community," Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said in a statement. "The coordinated efforts of our Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau ensured that dangerous weapons and narcotics were removed from the streets of Providence."

Providence College drug overdoses

Providence College released a statement thanking first responders and campus safety officials for acting quickly.

"We want to thank the City of Providence first responders on scene, as well as college public safety officials, who administered lifesaving care to our students," a university spokesperson said.

Student Grace Condon said the incident has shaken the community.

"You hear about it in the news happening to other people and you don't think it can happen to you until it does," she said. "I think it's scary, I think that the fact that it happened so close to you when you think you're safe from that and everyone needs to be aware of this because it can happen to anyone."

Students who spoke with WBZ-TV said they are still processing what happened. At a nearby bar, several students said they were aware of the incident and the idea of it happening to a classmate is terrifying.

"It's just crazy to think that this would happen to my classmates or like even if they aren't in my grade like someone who goes to my school," Condon said.

Providence College also announced that they are actively investigating the incident.