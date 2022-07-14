Watch CBS News
Pro-white flyers show up in Danvers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

DANVERS - A white supremacist group is spreading more hateful flyers in Massachusetts.

Danvers Police say the National Social Club, which describes itself as being "pro-white" is leaving the materials at homes. Earlier this month, the same group left flyers in Ipswich and Hamilton.

The flyers encourage men of European descent to join.

Anyone with information about where the flyers came from should contact the Danvers Police Department.

