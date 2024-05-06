Pro-Palestinian protesters rush back into MIT encampment, block traffic on Mass. Ave.

CAMBRIDGE - Pro-Palestinian protesters broke through barriers at MIT hours after a deadline to leave an encampment on campus. Protesters also blocked traffic on Mass. Ave., calling for MIT to divest from Israeli investments. The university wants the encampment space to be cleared ahead of commencement.

Students had cleared the encampment at the deadline set by the university, but as protests around its perimeter grew, they broke through the fencing and created a human chain around the tents that have been set up for more than two weeks.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth ordered the protesters to clear the encampment by 2:30 Monday afternoon saying, "unilaterally taking over a central portion of our campus for one side of a hotly disputed issue and precluding use by other members of our community is not right. This situation is inherently highly unstable."

MIT Students face disciplinary action

Students who didn't leave could face disciplinary actions, including suspension.

"If it comes down to that, I think a lot of us here are firm in our belief that we no longer want to stand by as our university is complicit in the murder of over 40,000 people in Gaza," said MIT student Sam Ihns.

These protesters have been asking MIT to divest from Israeli tied business, including research done for the Israeli Defense Forces. Students say they are prepared for what comes next.

Pro-Palestinian supporters tear down the wall as they retake the encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 6, 2024. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

"What happens next is purely the decision of the MIT administration," Ihns said.

Group blocks Mass. Ave. during evening commute

Just across the quad, another group of protesters tried to make their way into the MIT School of Engineering. They were turned around by police and set up shop in the middle of Mass. Ave. during the height of the evening commute. The group consisted mostly of high schoolers and public school teachers from across the state.

"We are here to show our support for student encampments and to demand that universities listen to their student's demands," said 16-year-old Alma Shawar of Lexington.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block Mass. Ave at MIT CBS Boston

There was a small group of pro-Israel protesters. They were surrounded by Cambridge and MIT police, but severely outnumbered by those on the other side.

"I don't hear any words coming from people over here talking about what caused this particular round of the war in the first place," said Annie, a pro-Israel protester. "Which was Hamas breaking the ceasefire, slaughtering, burning, raping entire Israeli communities and kidnapping hundreds of men, women, children, and continuing to hold them hostage."

Jewish students were warned by some faculty to avoid the area Monday for their safety. The protesters said they were unsure if they would be staying in the tents overnight.